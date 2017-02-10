Imago Film Festival to honor David McFadzean with Lifetime Achievement Award
The man who co-created the 1990s hit sitcom "Home Improvement" will receive the 2017 Imago Film Festival's highest honor in April. Judson University has announced that David McFadzean will be the recipient of the Imago Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor given to an individual whose work in film has significantly shaped the discourse on faith and ethics in the arts.
