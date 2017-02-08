Illinois boy wakes up 2 days after being beaten into coma
Boy, 12, wakes up two days after being beaten into a coma in school hallway in horror attack that left him with facial fractures and bleeding in his brain A 12-year-old boy who was beaten into a coma in a school hallway five days ago has been pictured awake and resting at home. Henry Sembdner suffered serious head injuries when he was slammed to the ground allegedly by another student at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin, Illinois on Friday.
