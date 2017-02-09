Hoffman Estates firefighter on way to work saves Elgin man
A firefighter/paramedic is trained to protect and save lives to the point that it becomes an instinct that doesn't punch a clock. Hoffman Estates firefighter Evan VonQualen was commended by Fire Chief Jeff Jorian and the village board this week for helping save the life of an Elgin resident -- not to mention his pet cats -- while driving to his paid position in Hoffman Estates.
Read more at Daily Herald.
