Hoffman Estates firefighter on way to work saves Elgin man

A firefighter/paramedic is trained to protect and save lives to the point that it becomes an instinct that doesn't punch a clock. Hoffman Estates firefighter Evan VonQualen was commended by Fire Chief Jeff Jorian and the village board this week for helping save the life of an Elgin resident -- not to mention his pet cats -- while driving to his paid position in Hoffman Estates.

