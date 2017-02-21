Giving it their all: U-46 students to compete in TalentFest 2017
South Elgin High School senior Jack Bozikis of Bartlett will be moving on to the U-46 districtwide TalentFest 2017 to be held at the Hemmens on March 21. He used different sized Rubik's Cubes in his magic act. South Elgin High School senior Alexa Molidor of Bartlett will be moving on to the U-46 districtwide TalentFest 2017.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|7 hr
|Henry supporter
|4
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
