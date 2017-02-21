Genoa reaches $250K settlement with RTA in sales office lawsuit

GENOA – The Regional Transportation Authority will receive a settlement payment of $25,000 from the city of Genoa and $225,000 from the city's insurer as part of an agreement to dismiss a 2014 lawsuit. The Chicago-based RTA, a taxpayer-funded agency that pays for subway, commuter rail and bus service in Chicago and its suburbs, sued several municipalities in 2014 – including Genoa and Sycamore – claiming that sham offices had been set up outside the agency's taxing authority to avoid sales tax contributions.

