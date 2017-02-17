Genoa officials mum on details of set...

Genoa officials mum on details of settlement with RTA

GENOA – The city of Genoa has reached a settlement agreement with the Chicago-based Regional Transportation Authority of a lawsuit that alleged PetroLiance, an oil and fuel distributor, set up an office in the city to dodge sales tax contributions toward RTA. Genoa Mayor Mark Vicary said a settlement was being finalized, but he declined to comment on the terms, including any money the city might have to pay the transit agency, until he signed the appropriate paperwork for the agreement.

