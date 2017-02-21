Friday deadline for annual Mayor's Awards for Historic Preservation Efforts
Applications are available on the city's website, www.cityofelgin.org , and in person at the Community Development Department in City Hall, 150 Dexter Court, Elgin, IL 60120. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The Elgin Heritage Commission selects winners to be honored at the annual Mayor's Awards event, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at the top floor of One Douglas Ave. in Elgin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC