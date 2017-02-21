Free assessments, treatment offered during Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Renz Addiction Counseling Center is offering free gambling assessment screenings and treatment throughout March in recognition of Problem Gambling Awareness Month. This year's theme, "Problem Gambling: Have the Conversation," focuses on the importance of an open dialogue and candid discussion about problem gambling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
