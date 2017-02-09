Five candidates certified for April 4 ECC trustee election

Five candidates have been certified to run in the Tuesday, April 4, 2017, consolidated election for three open seats on the Community College District 509 board of trustees. The terms of trustees John Duffy, MSEd, of Elgin; Art Sauceda, CPA, of Bartlett; and Eleanor MacKinney, MA, CAS, of Hampshire, expire in April.

