Family festival, Civil War event coming to Elgin, but iFest on hold

The city of Elgin will offer two new events this year -- a Civil War re-enactment in early June and a family festival in late August -- and will postpone its International Festival, or iFest, to next year "to reinvigorate it." The 2017 lineup consisting of 12 special events is expected to cost $494,000 with profits of $321,000, for a net loss of $173,000, Barb Keselica, special events and community engagement manager, told the city council Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.