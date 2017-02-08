Family festival, Civil War event coming to Elgin, but iFest on hold
The city of Elgin will offer two new events this year -- a Civil War re-enactment in early June and a family festival in late August -- and will postpone its International Festival, or iFest, to next year "to reinvigorate it." The 2017 lineup consisting of 12 special events is expected to cost $494,000 with profits of $321,000, for a net loss of $173,000, Barb Keselica, special events and community engagement manager, told the city council Wednesday night.
