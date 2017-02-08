Family festival, Civil War event comi...

Family festival, Civil War event coming to Elgin, but iFest on hold

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The city of Elgin will offer two new events this year -- a Civil War re-enactment in early June and a family festival in late August -- and will postpone its International Festival, or iFest, to next year "to reinvigorate it." The 2017 lineup consisting of 12 special events is expected to cost $494,000 with profits of $321,000, for a net loss of $173,000, Barb Keselica, special events and community engagement manager, told the city council Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy 9 hr skarbie5 1
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) 17 hr Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Tue Lromeo 1
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... Feb 2 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
Carpentersville what a joke! Jan 26 Meat Curtains 2
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC