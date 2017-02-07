Elgin YMCA wants to open preschool
A new preschool run by Taylor YMCA is planned on the near west side of Elgin, which proponents say addresses the need for more early childhood classes. The planning and zoning commission Monday OK'd a proposal by the YMCA to establish the preschool at 1111 Van St., in the building that used to house Good Shepherd Lutheran School until it closed in 2012.
