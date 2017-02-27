Elgin Woman's Club to learn about Senior Services Inc.
The next Elgin Woman's Club luncheon meeting and program will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at Villa Olivia Country Club, Route 20 and Naperville Road, Bartlett. The business meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon.
