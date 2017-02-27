Elgin police not changing stance on immigration
With nationwide uncertainty regarding federal immigration policies, Elgin police said they will continue not to independently enforce immigration laws with the exception of known gang members, sex offenders and felons. The city's human relations commission has been tasked with researching what it would mean for Elgin to become a "sanctuary city," Mayor David Kaptain said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Sat
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC