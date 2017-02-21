Elgin man charged with stabbing roommate over Facebook messages
Luis Martinez-Meza, 40, was charged with aggravated domestic battery after, prosecutors say, he stabbed his male roommate over Facebook messages between the victim and Martinez-Meza's wife, who lives in Mexico, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Caitlin Casey. The argument began about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Casey said.
