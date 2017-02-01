Elgin lowers land value for impact fees

23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Elgin is lowering the value of its land available for residential development, which will reduce impact fees paid by builders to the city and school districts -- which all the parties involved say is fair. Ultimately, it's good news for homebuyers, said Pat Curran, president of West Point Builders, which is developing West Point Gardens in far west Elgin.

