Elgin lowers land value for impact fees
Elgin is lowering the value of its land available for residential development, which will reduce impact fees paid by builders to the city and school districts -- which all the parties involved say is fair. Ultimately, it's good news for homebuyers, said Pat Curran, president of West Point Builders, which is developing West Point Gardens in far west Elgin.
