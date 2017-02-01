Elgin group resubmits charter school ...

Elgin group resubmits charter school proposal

The Fox River Country Day School property in Elgin is the preferred site for a group seeking to open a charter school. The administration building of the Fox River Country Day School in Elgin is among several buildings being eyed by a group seeking to open a charter school on the property, if the proposal is approved by the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board.

