Elgin Golden K Kiwanis welcomes first woman to the club
The Elgin Golden K Kiwanis Club welcomes two new members to their club. Pictured, from left, club president Tom Petersen, membership chairman Bill Snyder, new member Erica Arce, club member Dan Gardner, new member Rod Ball and Kiwanis Lt.
