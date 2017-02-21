Elgin gets jump-start on roadwork thanks to balmy weather
One possible drawback to the last few days' unseasonably warm weather? It has enticed road construction crews in Elgin to begin their work ahead of schedule. The city is getting a head start on two road projects: one on Lord Street east of Route 31 that started this week and one near St. Edward Central Catholic High School that will start next week, senior management analyst Laura Valdez-Wilson told the city council Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC