Elgin gets jump-start on roadwork thanks to balmy weather

One possible drawback to the last few days' unseasonably warm weather? It has enticed road construction crews in Elgin to begin their work ahead of schedule. The city is getting a head start on two road projects: one on Lord Street east of Route 31 that started this week and one near St. Edward Central Catholic High School that will start next week, senior management analyst Laura Valdez-Wilson told the city council Wednesday night.

