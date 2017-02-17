Elgin Cultural Arts Commission to hos...

Elgin Cultural Arts Commission to host second Public Art Plan Community Forum

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The City of Elgin Cultural Arts Commission invites the public to attend its second Public Art Plan Community Forum scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom of The Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way. The community's input will help determine the future of public art in Elgin, including sites and other decisions outlined in the plan.

