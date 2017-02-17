Elgin Cultural Arts Commission to host second Public Art Plan Community Forum
The City of Elgin Cultural Arts Commission invites the public to attend its second Public Art Plan Community Forum scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom of The Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way. The community's input will help determine the future of public art in Elgin, including sites and other decisions outlined in the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC