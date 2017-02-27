Elgin couple provides sanctuary for 11 iguanas
Eleven iguanas heading into a veterinarian's office might sound like the setup for a pretty good bar joke, but that actually was the scene Saturday morning at the Dundee Animal Hospital. For Saturday was the day for Rose and Jimmy Hunter of Elgin to bring the reptiles to the East Dundee office for their annual checkups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Sat
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC