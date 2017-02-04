Elgin bank held up by man sought in earlier bank heist, FBI says
The FBI released these surveillance video photos of the man who is believed to have robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Larkin Avenue in Elgin on Feb. 3, 2017. The FBI released these surveillance video photos of the man who is believed to have robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Larkin Avenue in Elgin on Feb. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|CDave
|46
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Thu
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC