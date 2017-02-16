Elgin Alive Series to focus on city's new code enforcement program
The Elgin Community Network's "Elgin Alive Series" continues with "Introducing CODE 2.0 and the Code Compliance Academy" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Meadows Community Rooms A-B at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. Neighborhood residents and neighborhood-based organizations are a valuable and largely untapped resource in making code enforcement more effective.
