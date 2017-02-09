ECC Musical Theatre presents 'Avenue Q' Feb. 24-March 5

Elgin Community College Musical Theatre's 16-person ensemble will put on the Tony Award-winning musical comedy "Avenue Q" starting Feb. 24. Elgin Community College Musical Theatre will present its spring production of the Tony Award-winning, R-rated musical comedy "Avenue Q" from Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 5. The music and lyrics are by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with the book by Jeff Whitty. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, in the SecondSpace Theatre, located in the ECC Arts Center in Building H, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

