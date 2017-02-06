Drug-induced homicide defendant arrested in Elgin on heroin charge

A 29-year-old woman charged in a fatal heroin overdose from April 2016 was arrested over the weekend on charges she possessed heroin and a hypodermic needle. Catherine N. Smith, of the 1900 block of 2900th Road, Ottawa, was being held at the Kane County jail on $30,000 bail after her arrest Sunday following a traffic stop on McLean Boulevard in Elgin, according to Kane County court records.

