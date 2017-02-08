Delores & the Pickin'-Fretter return ...

Delores & the Pickin'-Fretter return to the Elgin Coffeehouse Feb. 18

The lively sounds and close harmonies of the Kansas duo calling themselves Delores & the Pickin'-Fretter will return to Elgin's Highland Avenue Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb. 18. Their energy and humor promise to engage and inspire the audience as in their 2014 performance. Their creative instrumentation will intrigue and amuse their listeners, and their spirit, as always, will give people some good old, down-home comfort.

