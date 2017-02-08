Delores & the Pickin'-Fretter return to the Elgin Coffeehouse Feb. 18
The lively sounds and close harmonies of the Kansas duo calling themselves Delores & the Pickin'-Fretter will return to Elgin's Highland Avenue Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb. 18. Their energy and humor promise to engage and inspire the audience as in their 2014 performance. Their creative instrumentation will intrigue and amuse their listeners, and their spirit, as always, will give people some good old, down-home comfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|1 hr
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Tue
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC