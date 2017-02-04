DeKalb District 428, Superintendent M...

DeKalb District 428, Superintendent Moeller reach tenative separation deal

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Doug Moeller leaves the Kane County Courthouse in St. Charles on Oct. 6 after an order of protection against him was dismissed. Moeller and District 428 officials have reached a tentative separation agreement that would pay him his salary and provide health insurance until he retires April 30. DeKALB – District 428 school board members on Tuesday will consider a separation agreement with Superintendent Doug Moeller that would continue to pay him his $199,600 salary through April 30. In return, Moeller will walk away from the two years remaining on his five-year contract and both sides will agree not to speak ill of one another.

