DeKalb District 428, Superintendent Moeller reach tenative separation deal
DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Doug Moeller leaves the Kane County Courthouse in St. Charles on Oct. 6 after an order of protection against him was dismissed. Moeller and District 428 officials have reached a tentative separation agreement that would pay him his salary and provide health insurance until he retires April 30. DeKALB – District 428 school board members on Tuesday will consider a separation agreement with Superintendent Doug Moeller that would continue to pay him his $199,600 salary through April 30. In return, Moeller will walk away from the two years remaining on his five-year contract and both sides will agree not to speak ill of one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
