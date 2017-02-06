Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
About $19,000 had been raised on two GoFundMe accounts as of Sunday afternoon to help the family of Henry Sembdner, a seventh-grader at Kenyon Woods Middle School who has been hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge since shortly after the assault. Another online page set up by Henry's family to update supporters of his condition reported Sunday afternoon that "He's awake!" According to a communication from Kenyon Woods Principal Lisa Olsem, the assault occurred just before noon Friday in the school hallway and took "a matter of seconds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 3
|CDave
|46
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC