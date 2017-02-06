Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy

About $19,000 had been raised on two GoFundMe accounts as of Sunday afternoon to help the family of Henry Sembdner, a seventh-grader at Kenyon Woods Middle School who has been hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge since shortly after the assault. Another online page set up by Henry's family to update supporters of his condition reported Sunday afternoon that "He's awake!" According to a communication from Kenyon Woods Principal Lisa Olsem, the assault occurred just before noon Friday in the school hallway and took "a matter of seconds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.