Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein to l...

Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein to lead a ESO Masterclass March 4

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Herald

Sage Overstreet, an eighth-grader from St. Charles, will perform a Mozart clarinet concerto at the ESO Masterclass Saturday, March 4. Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein will lead a master class with students on Saturday, March 14. He will perform Aaron Copland's jazz-infused Clarinet Concerto at the Elgin Symphony Orchestra's concerts March 3-5. Winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award, clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein will present a free masterclass from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in downtown Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Sat Community 5
News Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07) Feb 13 Phart Avianly 16
schmale & north ave Feb 11 Butter Knuckles 9
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Feb 8 Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Jan '17 Thors Cock 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC