Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein to lead a ESO Masterclass March 4

Sage Overstreet, an eighth-grader from St. Charles, will perform a Mozart clarinet concerto at the ESO Masterclass Saturday, March 4. Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein will lead a master class with students on Saturday, March 14. He will perform Aaron Copland's jazz-infused Clarinet Concerto at the Elgin Symphony Orchestra's concerts March 3-5. Winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award, clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein will present a free masterclass from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in downtown Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.