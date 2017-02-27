Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein to lead a ESO Masterclass March 4
Sage Overstreet, an eighth-grader from St. Charles, will perform a Mozart clarinet concerto at the ESO Masterclass Saturday, March 4. Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein will lead a master class with students on Saturday, March 14. He will perform Aaron Copland's jazz-infused Clarinet Concerto at the Elgin Symphony Orchestra's concerts March 3-5. Winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award, clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein will present a free masterclass from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in downtown Elgin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Sat
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC