Carol Stream to release bids for village hall expansion
Carol Stream will soon seek construction bids for an expansion of village hall, with the hope of building the shell of the three-level addition by next winter. The roughly $18 million project took a key step forward Monday night when trustees authorized architects to prepare documents for the village's construction manager to collect bids from subcontractors in three phases.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|6 hr
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Tue
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
