Bridge, road closures planned in Plato Township, South Elgin
Two area bridges will be replaced starting Monday, with six-month road closures along Nesler Road in Plato Township and McDonald Road in South Elgin. Nesler Road will be closed from South Street to Bowes Road to replace the bridge over Fitchie Creek in Plato Township.
