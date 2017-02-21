Boy, 14, charged with beating student unconscious
Boy, 14, is charged with beating 12-year-old middle school student unconscious causing bleeding on the brain and facial fractures A 14-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly beat his younger classmate into a coma in a school hallway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC