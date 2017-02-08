Black driver's Facebook message: 'Eve...

Black driver's Facebook message: 'Every cop is NOT out to shoot black people!'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Stephanie and Tim Ballenger were looking for ice cream when they were stopped by Hoffman Estates police. Tim, legally carrying a gun, was let off with a warning for driving 15 mph over the limit, he writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy 13 hr skarbie5 1
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) 21 hr Dee 47
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Tue Lromeo 1
News Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign... Feb 2 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 28 Autumn 6
Carpentersville what a joke! Jan 26 Meat Curtains 2
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,880 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC