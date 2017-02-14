Berwyn woman sentenced for financial crimes at North Aurora, Elgin banks

NORTH AURORA – A woman has been sent to prison for attempting to use – and later using – other people's personal identifying information to steal money from two victims through a Citibank branch in North Aurora and an Elgin bank. On Feb. 10, Tiffany R. Marsh, 32, of the 1500 block of West Huron Street, Chicago, and also of Berwyn, agreed to a sentence of seven years of imprisonment in exchange for pleading guilty to identity theft and forgery, both felonies, a news release stated.

