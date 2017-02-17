Bartlett, Crystal Lake principals among Golden Apple leadership finalists
Michael Demovsky, principal of Bartlett High School, is among 10 finalists for the Golden Apple Foundation's Stanley C. Golder Achievement Leadership Award. Bernotas Middle School Principal Jeffry Prickett is among 10 finalists for the Golden Apple Foundation's Stanley C. Golder Achievement Leadership Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Dee
|47
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC