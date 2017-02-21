Author to visit ECC for Writers Center Reading Series event March 9
Elgin Community College will welcome Francesca T. Royster as the next featured guest of the Writers Center Reading Series on Thursday, March 9. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Building H Arts Center, Room H142, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin. Royster is a professor of English and chair of the English Department at DePaul University in Chicago.
