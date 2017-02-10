American English celebrates 'Sgt. Pepper's' 50th, George Harrison at ECC Arts Center Feb. 25
Beatles tribute band American English will perform the entire "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album, a special set dedicated to George Harrison on what would have been his 74th birthday.
