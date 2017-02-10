American English celebrates 'Sgt. Pep...

American English celebrates 'Sgt. Pepper's' 50th, George Harrison at ECC Arts Center Feb. 25

Beatles tribute band American English will perform the entire "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album, a special set dedicated to George Harrison on what would have been his 74th birthday.

