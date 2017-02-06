Advocate Sherman continues Indoor Farmers Market Feb. 9
Advocate Sherman Hospital will continue to host a monthly Indoor Farmers Market, including this Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital's lake level, 1425 N. Randall Road, Elgin. Organized by the Downtown Neighborhood Association's Downtown Elgin Harvest Market and Shared Harvest: Elgin Food Cooperative, there will be vendors on-site with local produce, meat, baked goods and other locally grown and produced items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Feb 3
|CDave
|46
|Trump Supporters Cheer Quick Starts On Campaign...
|Feb 2
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC