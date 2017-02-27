60-year prison sentence in $1.35 million Aurora heroin bust
An Aurora man convicted of possessing nearly 20 pounds of heroin in one of the largest drug arrests in Kane County history was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday. Modesto Alarcon, 44, was convicted in a December 2016 bench trial before Judge D.J. Tegeler of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and money laundering -- all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|unkonwn
|48
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Turkey Testicle Festival A Big Hit In Ill. (Nov '07)
|Feb 13
|Phart Avianly
|16
|schmale & north ave
|Feb 11
|Butter Knuckles
|9
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb 7
|Lromeo
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Thors Cock
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC