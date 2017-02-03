6 years in prison for Elgin man in county's largest synthetic pot bust
An Elgin man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after his conviction for selling synthetic marijuana out of his Algonquin tobacco shop in 2013. John Monteleone, 48, faced six to 30 years in prison in the largest synthetic pot case in Kane County history since the drug became illegal several years ago.
