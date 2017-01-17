Woman killed in Carpentersville crash identified
An 85-year-old woman killed in a weekend crash has been identified as Katherine L. Vucsko of Carpentersville, authorities said Wednesday. She was one of two drivers involved in a collision about 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 25 at FirStreet, according to a news release from Carpentersville police.
