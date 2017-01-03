Weekend picks: Schaumburg's Improv hosts comedian Orny Adams
If you're curious to see how Orny Adams has progressed since appearing in Jerry Seinfeld's documentary "Comedian," then catch him live at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $17 plus a two-item purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Firemanretired
|39
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC