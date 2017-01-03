U-Haul Acquires 2 Self-Storage Facili...

U-Haul Acquires 2 Self-Storage Facilities in Elgin and Streamwood, IL

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, has purchased two Chicago-area self-storage facilities: Stor-More in Elgin, Ill., and Chicagoland Self-Storage in Streamwood. Together, the properties contain 389 units.

