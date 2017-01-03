U-Haul Acquires 2 Self-Storage Facilities in Elgin and Streamwood, IL
Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, has purchased two Chicago-area self-storage facilities: Stor-More in Elgin, Ill., and Chicagoland Self-Storage in Streamwood. Together, the properties contain 389 units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renters (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|31
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC