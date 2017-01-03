Today's stories
Police say they handle each domestic violence call differently depending on the situation, but they always try to send an officer with backup to form the initial response. Three candidates were knocked off the spring ballot in Lombard Tuesday after objections to the number of signatures they collected on their nominating petitions were upheld by the village's electoral board.
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
