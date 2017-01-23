Three Fires Council plans motorcycle ride to benefit Scouting
ST. CHARLES – Three Fires Council, based in St. Charles, is working with the DuKane ABATE Chapter to plan the first-ever motorcycle ride Sept. 16 to benefit the council's camp.
