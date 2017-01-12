Teach youth skills for nonviolence, speaker says at MLK breakfast in Elgin

Violence, both overt and subtle, seems to permeate our lives more than ever, and especially dangerous is the lure of hateful speech on social media. The answer to that is, simply, nonviolence, from which we must never waver and which we should always model for our youth, keynote speaker Junaid Afeef told a crowd of more than 200 gathered Saturday in Elgin to commemorate the life and legacy of the Rev.

