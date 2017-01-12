Teach youth skills for nonviolence, s...

Teach youth skills for nonviolence, speaker says at MLK breakfast in Elgin

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Violence, both overt and subtle, seems to permeate our lives more than ever, and especially dangerous is the lure of hateful speech on social media. The answer to that is, simply, nonviolence, from which we must never waver and which we should always model for our youth, keynote speaker Junaid Afeef told a crowd of more than 200 gathered Saturday in Elgin to commemorate the life and legacy of the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec '16 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec '16 Anonymous 31
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC