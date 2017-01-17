Stop by Preschool & Childcare Information Fair Saturday
Parents can get information about local preschools and child care facilities at the free Preschool & Childcare Information Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Meadows Community Rooms of Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Representatives from area preschools, day care centers and licensed homes will be available to talk about their child care services and answer questions.
