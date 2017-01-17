Specialized Student Services Committee to host 'Post Graduation Life'

The Citizens' Advisory Council's Specialized Student Services Committee for Elgin Area School District U-46 will offer the third seminar in a series of programs for U-46 parents of children with special needs. The "Post Graduation Life" program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Elgin Room at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

