Specialized Student Services Committee to host 'Post Graduation Life'
The Citizens' Advisory Council's Specialized Student Services Committee for Elgin Area School District U-46 will offer the third seminar in a series of programs for U-46 parents of children with special needs. The "Post Graduation Life" program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Elgin Room at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Autumn
|4
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC