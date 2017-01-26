Sign up for a Women in Business Progressive Lunch
The Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce and the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce will host a "Women In Business Progressive Lunch" from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Haight, 166 Symphony Way in Elgin. It is a great way to meet new contacts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
