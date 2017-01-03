Ruling: Moylan can remain Elgin libra...

Ruling: Moylan can remain Elgin library candidate

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Daily Herald

Trustee Susan Moylan has served on the board since 2009. Randy Hopp, a former trustee who also is running in April, filed an objection to Moylan's nominating papers claiming she improperly used "slash marks" -- rather than answering "no" -- to some questions on her economic interest statement.

