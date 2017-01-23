Remembering the blizzard of '67 in Elgin

Remembering the blizzard of '67 in Elgin

Read more: Daily Herald

Under the direction of Joseph Hecker, the Elgin National Watch Company Band toured the nation promoting the company's name. Can you believe how that snowstorm paralyzed the area? What do you think about that plan for registering people from Germany, Italy, and Japan? Did you hear some Elgin families adopted French "war babies?" These are comments people might have made after reading the Elgin-area newspapers of 50, 75, and 100 years ago.

Elgin, IL

